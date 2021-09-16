HAMPTON -- Plans are underway to construct a new $52 million bridge over the Hampton River to replace the deteriorating Neil R. Underwood Bridge, which has been on the state’s so-called “red list” for more than 20 years.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., met with state and local officials at the Hampton Harbor marina Thursday to learn more about the upcoming project and discuss the need to invest in failing infrastructure.
Described as the No. 1 red-listed bridge in the state, the Underwood Bridge crosses the river from Hampton to Seabrook and has undergone numerous repairs over the years to make it safe for travel, but officials are moving ahead with plans to construct a new bridge to the west of the original one built in 1949.
Work on the federally funded project is expected to begin in 2024 and finish in 2026.
“This is a bridge that’s not just critical for safety issues, but also for the economy in Hampton, Seabrook and the Seacoast,” Shaheen said.
The new bridge will have 48 feet of vertical clearance for marine traffic with the channel widened from 40 to 150 feet through the bridge, said Jennifer Reczek, a project manager with the state Department of Transportation.
The bridge, which is inspected twice a year, has been at the top of the state’s “red list” since 1999, but Reczek said it is safe for travel.
She said the “red list” doesn’t necessarily mean the bridge is dangerous; it means the bridge is “wearing out” and needs attention.
The bridge has a rating of 4 on a scale of 1 to 9, with 1 being a bridge that isn’t safe for use, she said.
Reczek said the main problem with the bridge is the condition of the steel beams that span between the piers.
“They’re in a pretty deteriorated condition and because of the way this was constructed there are two lines of those girders and it makes it difficult to rehabilitate while keeping traffic on the bridge,” she said.
The age of the mechanical and electrical systems are also a concern, she said.
Officials are also worried about the erosion of soil around the piers.
“They have to be monitored more frequently to make sure they’re safe,” she said.
The bridge is also too narrow to accommodate other users like pedestrians and bicyclists, according to Pete Stamnas, director of project development for the DOT.
The project has been in the works since early 2018. Reczek said the design process is about 50% complete.
The bridge is not expected to be closed while the new one is being built. Reczek said traffic would be moved onto the new bridge during the third year of the project and the old bridge would be removed.
Meanwhile, Shaheen urged House members to support the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which the Senate passed in August. The House is expected to take up the bill in the coming weeks.
Shaheen was one of the 10 negotiators of the bipartisan bill, which includes $550 billion to rebuild roads and bridges and make improvements to other infrastructure, including public transit, airports, freight rail, drinking water, the electric grid and broadband.
She called the bill the “biggest investment in bridges” since the construction of the interstate highway system.
Shaheen estimates New Hampshire would receive $255 million over a five-year period for bridge work.
Construction of the new bridge doesn’t hinge on the infrastructure package as state transportation officials already have a federal funding plan to cover the cost of the new bridge.
Shaheen stressed the importance of getting more federal dollars “to help us deal with the backlog because it’s important as we think about the future, about the economy, about jobs for people.”