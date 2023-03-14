A proposed $31 billion freight railroad merger that would create a single rail line connecting the United States, Mexico and Canada is taking extra heat in the aftermath of a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals in northeast Ohio.

The federal Surface Transportation Board, charged with the economic regulation of freight railroads, is facing pressure to defer a decision on a merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern amid a national focus on rail safety after the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine. The deal had been progressing for two years without attracting much notice outside the industry until the Feb. 3 incident drew widespread attention among lawmakers and regulators.