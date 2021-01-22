MassDOT Secretary Stephanie Pollack is the latest Bay State leader to be plucked to serve in President Biden's administration, where she'll take over as deputy administrator of the Federal Highway Administration next week.

Calling her departure "incredibly bittersweet," Gov. Charlie Baker praised her work helping the MBTA rebound after a series of historic blizzards and exposing other problems at the MBTA, saving the Green Line extension project and guiding the RMV through a records-keeping scandal during her tenure.

