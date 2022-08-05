Spirit Airlines, the low-cost carrier that launched thousands of late-night jokes and social media laments, may finally do what its haters wished for: go away forever.

After an effort to merge with Frontier Airlines failed, Spirit said it had agreed to be acquired by JetBlue Airways, with the deal expected to close no later than the first half of 2024, pending shareholder and regulatory approval. The two airlines emphasized their commitment to competing with larger U.S. carriers with low fares -- while also highlighting the customer service JetBlue is known for.