The 2022 Cadillac XT5 is the brand’s best-selling vehicle.

 Henry Payne/The Detroit News/TNS

BRASELTON, Ga. — Three years ago, I watched here at Road Atlanta Raceway as a blood red, V-8-powered Cadillac DPi-V.R prototype streaked ahead of a snarling pack of IMSA race cars into Turn 1 on its way to a convincing victory at the Petit Le Mans 10-Hour endurance race.

The Cadillac was the class of the field.