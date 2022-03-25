The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin work on a pavement preservation project on April 4 on Route 9 in Keene.
The work on Route 9 includes replacement of seven slope pipes, new guardrail, and 1 1/2 inches of full width overlay over nine miles of pavement from Friedsam Drive in Chesterfield, easterly to just east of Ashbrook Road in Keene. Paving is scheduled to begin at the end of June.
The project also includes pavement preservation on Route 11 from Claremont to Newport that will begin on May 31.
Route 11 will receive 1 1/4 inches of full-width overlay for 4 miles of pavement from Old Newport Road in Claremont, easterly to just west of Ayers Road in Newport. There will also be guardrail improvements as well. Paving is scheduled to begin in the middle of August.
Daytime alternating one-way traffic and shoulder closures will be used for guardrail and drainage work. Nighttime alternating one-way traffic will be used for milling and paving operations. Message boards will be used to notify the traveling public of ongoing construction activities. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and follow all posted signs.
Eurovia Atlantic Coast (Northeast Paving) is the contractor for the $7.5 million dollar project, which has a final completion date of Sept. 23, 2022.