Mustang Mach-E

Ford cut the price of its Mustang Mach-E by an average of $4,500 in January.  

 Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

For much of the past three years, car prices knew one direction: upward.

This was simple economics: There was far more demand for new vehicles than manufacturers could meet due to pandemic-related disruptions. As chips, wire harnesses and other components in short supply flow more freely again, a slow but inevitable march to normalization has begun.