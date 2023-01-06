Southwest cancellations

Travelers wait in line for Southwest Airlines luggage services to recover their luggage after major service interruptions at Midway International Airport on Dec. 27, 2022.

 E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A holiday travel meltdown that left tens of thousands of its customers stranded at airports across the country will prove costly for Southwest Airlines, which said Friday it no longer expects to post a net profit for the final quarter of 2022.

In a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Dallas-based carrier estimated pretax losses from the disruption of $725 million to $825 million for the quarter. Of that, it expects to lose $400 million to $425 million in revenue directly from the flight cancellations.