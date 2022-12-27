Southwest Airlines

Travelers wait in line to be served by Southwest customer service staff after most flights to and from Dallas were canceled the night after Christmas Day at the Dallas Love Field airport in Dallas on Monday.

 Lola Gome/TNS

Southwest Airlines Co led U.S. airline cancellations on Tuesday as the low-cost carrier struggled to recover from harsh winter weather that has wrecked holiday plans for many.

Shares of the Dallas-based airline were down 5.3% at $34.19 in morning trade, after it canceled 2,523 flights for Tuesday as of 9.42 am ET. That was 30 times higher than Spirit Airlines , the carrier with the next most number of cancellations.