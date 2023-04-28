Southwest

Travelers check in at the Southwest Airlines counter at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California, on April 18, 2023. 

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Southwest Airlines fell the most in four months after reporting a worse-than-expected loss in the first quarter as the carrier contended with fallout from an operations breakdown that disrupted flights in December.

The adjusted net loss was 27 cents a share in the period, the company said in a statement Thursday as it also cut its expected aircraft deliveries. That compared with a 22-cent deficit expected on average from analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue of $5.71 billion was roughly in line with estimates.