FILE PHOTO: Travelers deal with weather cancellations at Chicago Midway International Airport

A Southwest Airlines jetliner departs from Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., December 27, 2022.  

 KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/REUTERS

As a winter storm bore down on a broad swath of the U.S., a staffing crisis was brewing for Southwest Airlines in Denver.

Chris Johnson, the carrier's vice president of ground operations, declared a "state of operational emergency" at the airport after "an unusually high number" of employee absences, according to a Dec. 21 message to ramp workers seen by Bloomberg News.