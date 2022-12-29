Travellers deal with weather cancellations at Dallas Love Field Airport

Senora Neal, a Dallas resident, searches for her granddaughter’s bag that arrived without her after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

 SHELBY TAUBER

WASHINGTON — Employee unions say they warned Southwest Airlines Co. management for years that its technological systems badly needed upgrades, as the low-cost carrier canceled thousands of flights during the busy holiday travel crunch.

A massive winter storm that swept over the United States before the Christmas holiday weekend forced U.S. airlines to cancel thousands of flights, but Southwest’s problems deepened while other airlines have largely recovered.