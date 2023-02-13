FILE PHOTO: Travellers deal with weather cancellations at Dallas Love Field Airport

FILE PHOTO: Southwest Airlines employees assist passengers in locating their luggage after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022.  

 SHELBY TAUBER/REUTERS

CHICAGO - Southwest Airlines Co is working on a series of updates and upgrades to its technology to avoid a repeat of the operational disruption the airline suffered in late December, a top executive said on Monday.

Chief Information Officer Lauren Woods told Reuters that the carrier is working on improvements to its crew scheduling technology, and looking to upgrade flight management system as well as buy "right" de-icing equipment, among other things.