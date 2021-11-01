As supply shortages are felt in New Hampshire and throughout the country, officials are taking steps to respond to the loss of more than 3,000 licensed commercial truck drivers in the state.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the initiatives also should help the industry here prepare for more stringent federal minimum requirements for entry-level truck driver training set to kick in on Feb. 7, 2022.
“We do want to make sure that, at a state level, we’re doing everything we can to support those businesses in New Hampshire to face the impending challenge,” Sununu said.
In 2019, 32,510 New Hampshire residents held commercial driver licenses, required to drive a variety of vehicles — from oil trucks and school buses to tractor-trailers.
As of July 2021, that number had dropped by nearly 11% to 29,362.
The Executive Council approved last week two grants to deal with this dilemma, one for a $500,000 marketing and education plan and the other for $3.2 million to expand the state’s capacity for testing truck driver applicants.
Both grants will come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act Congress approved earlier this year.
“We’re not easing our regulations, by any means, but (offering) an easier process to go through and just make it more accessible,” Sununu said.
Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn credited Division of Motor Vehicles Director Elizabeth Bielecki with coming up with the plan to address testing capacity.
“I think today these are the people we have come to take most for granted during COVID-19. Obviously, the public recognized the role that first responders have played, and thankfully, we’re giving much more recognition to our health care workers on the front lines of all this,” Quinn said.
“These people who drive your tractor-trailers, school buses, diesel delivery vehicles, they are the lifeblood of this economy. We’re seeing across the country this network has been getting more and stressed. Think about all the levels of testing and certifications these folks need just to get a license and the working conditions they operate under. I’m grateful the state is moving to address this.”
New testing sites
Bielecki’s plan is to add new testing sites in Bethlehem, Hillsborough and Epping and to expand an existing one in Lebanon.
This would add to the existing locations in Concord, Nashua, Durham, Lebanon and Twin Mountain.
“This will ensure that CDL candidates that complete written test requirements and obtain a CDL permit can expeditiously schedule a skills text examination without the need to travel to a distant testing site,” Quinn said.
The DMV plans to create a mobile unit so after passing the CDL test, the new driver won’t have to go to DMV headquarters in Concord to complete the process, Quinn said.
The grant money will allow the DMV to hire four full-time and temporary license examiners that will double the number the state now has to administer these tests.
Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell said the $500,000 grant will help pay for a marketing plan to recruit new drivers and make them aware of changes in licensing.
The campaign will include training videos, advertising and printed resources.
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee must also approve the grants.
The new federal regulations were supposed to start in February 2020, but the Trump administration delayed them for two years.
After next February, all candidates applying either to become a first-time driver or seeking to upgrade or add certifications have to complete more rigorous classroom and behind-the-wheel training. The training will cover 30 subjects and students must score at least 80% on an assessment, according to industry officials.
“If you remember four or five years ago, during a severe cold snap we had quite an issue with fuel delivery. And again, we’ve kind of rebuilt our infrastructure. I want to make sure that we’re ahead of that game,” Sununu said. “We want to make sure there’s not a fuel truck driver shortage, as well.”