GORHAM — For the first time in more than 60 years, a passenger train may again roll through the Androscoggin River Valley, with possible stops here and in Berlin.

Working with parties in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, the Montreal-based Fondation Trains de Nuit (Night Trains Foundation) is hoping to use the Genesee & Wyoming’s St. Lawrence Atlantic Railroad to ferry passengers between Montreal and Portland/Boston at night.

Grand Trunk Railway

Now home of the Gorham Historical Society & Railroad Museum, this building was the former Gorham station for the Grand Trunk Railway.