Tesla Model X

A Tesla Model X at the Seoul Mobility Show.  

 SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Tesla marked down all of its vehicles again in the U.S. after price tweaks throughout the first quarter yielded an incremental sales gain.

The company discounted each version of its higher-volume Model 3 and Y electric vehicles by at least $1,000, and versions of its costlier Model S and X vehicles by $5,000. It also introduced a new base version of the Model Y starting at $49,990.