Tesla

Vehicles for sale at a Tesla store in Vallejo, California, on March 2. Tesla Inc.’s much-awaited investor day failed to live up to the hype, and the shares of the electric vehicle maker are paying the price. The company will release its quarterly results this week.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Tesla Inc cut prices for some of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. for the sixth time this year to juice demand as competition among electric-vehicle makers heats up around the world.

The cuts came ahead of Tesla's first-quarter earnings, due after markets close on Wednesday, that will show how previous cuts have affected Tesla's industry-leading profit margins.