Tesla has introduced two cheaper versions of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the U.S. with shorter driving ranges, the automaker's website showed on Monday, continuing its focus on driving down costs to prioritize sales growth.

The new S and X "standard range" models are priced at $78,490 and $88,490, respectively - about 10% lower than the previous lowest-priced models - and are available for delivery between September and October 2023, the website showed.