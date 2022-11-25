Tesla

Customers at a Tesla showroom in Shanghai on Oct. 16. 

 Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Tesla is recalling almost 81,000 electric cars in China -- more than it typically ships from its Shanghai factory in any given month -- due to a software issue and seat belt problems.

The U.S. EV maker will call back 70,434 imported Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles, and 10,127 China-made Model 3 cars, the nation's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement Friday.