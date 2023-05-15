FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. 

 Beck Diefenbach/REUTERS

Tesla Inc's new vehicle-assembly system, which created instant buzz when it was unveiled in March, ignited a debate among auto manufacturing experts on whether CEO Elon Musk's so-called unboxed process is radical, revisionist or derivative - or all of the above.

Musk believes the company needs to radically rethink conventional manufacturing methods in order to build more affordable - and profitable - electric vehicles in higher volumes.