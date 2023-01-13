A Tesla Inc. Model 3

A Tesla Inc. Model 3 electric vehicle parked in front of a residential building in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. While EVs account for only 1% of overall car sales, well behind China and parts of Europe, electric vehicle owners in Japan are finally starting to catch on. In 2021, new registrations of imported EVs nearly tripled to 8,610, a small but remarkable shift in a country where overall automobile sales have stalled.  

 Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

Tesla cut prices across its lineup in the U.S. and major European markets in the carmaker's latest effort to stoke demand after several quarters of disappointing deliveries.

The company lowered the cost of the cheapest Model Y by 20% and lopped as much as $21,000 off its most expensive vehicles in its home market. Tesla also made major reductions in countries including Germany, the U.K. and France a week after its second round of cuts in China since October.