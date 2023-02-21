Tesla

A Tesla Model 3 vehicle on an auto carrier in front of a store in Rocklin, California.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

It's never been this cheap to buy a Tesla.

After a hopscotch of price cuts over the past month, Tesla's Model 3 sedan now sells for $4,930 less than the average new vehicle sold in the U.S. That's the cheapest price Tesla has ever had relative to the typical U.S. vehicle, according to a new Bloomberg analysis.