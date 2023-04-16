Faraday

The FF 91 Futurist.

 Faraday Future//TNS

It’s taken almost six years, but a factory set up in a former tire manufacturing plant in Hanford, California, has started production of its first electric vehicles for delivery to customers.

Faraday Future, founded in 2014 with a goal to compete in the high-end luxury electric vehicle market against the likes of Ferrari and Maybach, unveiled the first production body of its flagship FF 91 Futurist crossover in a ceremony this month at its FF ieFactory on Idaho Avenue, south of Hanford, California.