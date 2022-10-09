Trego-Dugan Cargo hiring at MHT Staff Report Oct 9, 2022 Oct 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now This is a conceptual rendering of the new cargo building that will be adjacent to the passenger terminal and the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport’s main runway. Provided by Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Trego-Dugan Cargo is opening at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and is now hiring.Trego Dugan Aviation started a cargo division in 2021, according to its website.“We are looking for enthusiastic individuals interested in joining our new Cargo Warehouse Operation,” a Facebook page reads.Back in February 2021, the airport announced it partnered with developer, Aeroterm, to build an up to 100,000-square-foot building.The airport has received a number of grants to upgrade the apron around the building.The starting wage at Trego-Dugan Cargo is $18 with a peak season wage of $20, according to the post.The company will hold a three-day hiring event for full-time cargo warehouse agents at the airport. No experience is necessary.The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the DoubleTree Hotel, 700 Elm St., Manchester. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Airport director: Spirit Airlines brings $4M into state within first 6 months +2 Trego-Dugan Cargo hiring at MHT Car Talk: All tires -- no matter the quality -- require balancing Auto review: Hot hatch Hyundai Kona N-line is more show than go {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesKmart plaza gets new owner -- and new future -- in HooksettMan jumped from Bridge Street Bridge in ManchesterTrinity High student's racially insensitive sign leads to threats, student no longer enrolled at Trinity say school officialsDemolition in downtown Manchester paves way for 250 apartmentsSite work begins on controversial gas station in ManchesterNo crabs, no scallops: Seafood is vanishing from menus in U.S.Former UNH captain Ciocco dies at 38Cannabis sales begin in Vermont, leaving New Hampshire an island in a sea of greenMore public transparency on doctors might have saved my sister, brother saysHigh School Football: Emotional night set for Plymouth with 'Be Luc Strong' scholarship fundraiser Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsChief Garone's retirementGlendi at St. George Greek OrthodoxThe New Hampshire 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in ManchesterCitizen gifts NH Food Bank refrigerated truckLondonderry in Warwick, Rhode Island