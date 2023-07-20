FILE PHOTO: United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain greets workers at Ford Motor Michigan Assembly Plant

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain looks on as he greets workers at the Ford Motor Michigan Assembly Plant to mark the beginning of contract negotiations in Wayne, Michigan, on July 12.

 REBECCA COOK/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump on Thursday urged the United Auto Workers union to back his campaign, a day after the union’s president met with President Joe Biden after raising concerns about electric-vehicle policies.

Trump, the former Republican president seeking a return to office in 2024, said Democrat Biden was “waging war on the U.S. auto industry” through “crippling” electric vehicle mandates and urged the UAW to endorse him. Trump made the comments in a video posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.