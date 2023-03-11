Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes, California, is a 300-mile road trip from Los Angeles — a drive that some EVs can now make without stopping to charge.  

 Mette Lampcov/Bloomberg

American drivers like everything supersized: spacious SUVs, hulking pickup trucks, the wide open road. It only makes sense, now that everything is going electric, that they also demand the world's biggest batteries.

The average electric car sold in the U.S. is fast approaching 300 miles between charges, according to a Bloomberg analysis of more than a decade of EV sales. Last year's average range climbed to 291 miles, putting the U.S. average above all other major car markets and a third higher than the global average.