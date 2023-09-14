A Tesla Supercharger station

A Tesla Supercharger station in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The use of road fuel for passenger cars is set to continuously decline after 2023 as the world switches to lower-carbon drivetrains.  

 Taehoon Kim/Bloomberg

Electric cars are smashing all kinds of records in the U.S.

Their share of new cars exceeded 7% for the first half of the year, speeding past a critical tipping point for mass adoption. In the past few months, all-time sales topped 3 million.