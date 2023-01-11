Stranded passengers wait at Orlando International Airport, as flights were grounded after FAA system outage, in Orlando

Stranded passengers wait at the Orlando International Airport, as flights were grounded after FAA system outage, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., January 11, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. 

 LOU MONGELLO/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - U.S. flights were slowly beginning to resume departures and a ground stop was lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that forced a halt to all U.S. departing flights.

"Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem" the FAA said in a Tweet.