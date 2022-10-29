The U.S. rail regulator has asked the country's biggest freight carriers to continue reporting crucial service metrics for six more months, following its initial order aimed at fixing congestion, downtime and delays reported earlier this year.

The Surface Transportation Board (STB) in April held a public hearing between customers, labor witnesses and railroads including Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF, CSX Corp , Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, on the industry's dip in performance.