A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport on Feb. 7, 2015. 

United Airlines Holdings Inc is offering its pilots a contract in excess of $8 billion in cumulative increases in pay and benefits over four years, in possibly the richest labor deal by a major American carrier, if ratified by the union.

The move comes at a time when pilots in North America are pushing for better pay and working conditions in their talks with company managements over new employment contracts.