United Airlines

A United Airlines plane sits at a gate at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Oct. 17, 2019.

 DANIEL ACKER/BLOOMBERG///

United Airlines on Thursday said it would hire about 300 pilots as travel demand rebounds as a rising number of Americans get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the company's internal memo seen by Reuters.

United, which has more than 12,000 pilots, will hire pilots who either had a new hire class date that was canceled or a 2020 conditional job offer. Congress in March approved a six-month extension of a government program that gives airlines significant payroll assistance.

