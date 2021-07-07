United Airlines will resume flights from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport on Oct. 5.
The airline will offer two nonstop flights a day, according to the airport air service announcement.
United resumed operations at the airport last month after suspending service in May 2020 because of a decrease in passengers during the pandemic. Now, the airline offers three daily flights to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
Currently, the airport does not have flights to the New Jersey/New York area.