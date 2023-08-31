FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden tours the General Motors 'Factory ZERO' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit

Hummer EV are seen on the production line at the General Motors ‘Factory ZERO’ electric vehicle assembly plant, in Detroit, Michigan, in 2021.

 JONATHAN ERNST/reuters/ file

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is offering $12 billion in grants and loans for auto makers and suppliers to retrofit their plants to produce electric and other advanced vehicles, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday.

“While we transition to EVs, we want to ensure that workers can transition in place, that there is no worker, no community left behind,” Granholm, a former governor of car-manufacturing state Michigan, told reporters in a call.