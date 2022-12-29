The U.S. will require airline passengers coming from China to show negative coronavirus tests as global concerns ratchet higher over the virus’s spread since the country lifted its restrictions.

Travelers coming directly from China or who were in the country 10 days before their departure to the U.S. will be required to show either a negative PCR or antigen test for the coronavirus, federal health officials said Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity in a call with reporters. The testing requirement will go into effect Jan. 5 at 12:01 a.m. New York time.