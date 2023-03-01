Investigators responding to a violent carjacking in Libertyville, Ill., on Thursday knew they were racing against time. At large was a suspect in a Volkswagen Atlas stolen from a woman's driveway - with her 2-year-old son still in the back seat.

As officers searched the roads, a Lake County Sheriff's Office detective thought to contact Volkswagen and locate the vehicle using the manufacturer's Car-Net service, Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told The Washington Post.