Volkswagen's factory is seen in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on June 28.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Volkswagen said on Thursday that it plans to launch autonomous, or self-driving, vehicles for ride hailing and goods delivery services in Austin, Texas, by 2026.

The German automaker, which had previously made a costly bet on Ford's now closed self-driving car unit, Argo, has been partnering with supplier Mobileye, in a strategic shift.