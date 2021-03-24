Traditional carmakers were being dismissed as relics of the past, stubbornly clinging to combustion engines as Tesla zoomed past them in terms of technological prowess and stock market valuation. Volkswagen AG's Herbert Diess is changing that conversation.

As my colleague Craig Trudell wrote in Bloomberg Businessweek, a recent series of rapid-fire announcements from Diess on how he aims to dethrone Elon Musk as Technoking of electric cars has suddenly turned VW into the world's hottest auto stock. Its common shares have surged more than 70% this year.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Friday, March 19, 2021