Traditional carmakers were being dismissed as relics of the past, stubbornly clinging to combustion engines as Tesla zoomed past them in terms of technological prowess and stock market valuation. Volkswagen AG's Herbert Diess is changing that conversation.
As my colleague Craig Trudell wrote in Bloomberg Businessweek, a recent series of rapid-fire announcements from Diess on how he aims to dethrone Elon Musk as Technoking of electric cars has suddenly turned VW into the world's hottest auto stock. Its common shares have surged more than 70% this year.
Traditional carmakers were being dismissed as relics of the past, stubbornly clinging to combustion engines as Tesla zoomed past them in terms of technological prowess and stock market valuation. Volkswagen AG's Herbert Diess is changing that conversation.
On Tuesday morning, the Ever Given sailed into the placid waters of the Suez Canal, the 120-mile long link on its journey from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean as it carried thousands of tons of cargo bound for the Netherlands.
If you like traditional cars, there’s one upside to the boom in SUV sales. In a market where SUVs are most buyers’ first, second and third option, plain old sedans and hatchbacks have to offer something special or face extinction.