EV chargers

A EV charging station sits in the parking lot around The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem in August. Walmart said it will add electric-vehicle charging to thousands of its U.S. stores by 2030.

 MARK BOLTON/UNION LEADER FILE

Walmart said it will add electric-vehicle charging to thousands of its U.S. stores by 2030, on the belief that EV adoption is reaching a tipping point.

The company plans to add the fast-charging stations to Walmart and Sam's Club stores coast-to-coast, more than quadrupling its current network of roughly 280 locations.