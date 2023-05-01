ORLANDO, Fla. — After several days of strong thunderstorms, hail and even a lightning strike at the launch pad, the weather cleared for SpaceX to launch its powerhouse Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Sunday evening.

Liftoff of the most powerful active rocket on the market from KSC’s Launch Pad 39-A took place at 8:26 p.m. marking the 21st launch of the year from the Space Coast.