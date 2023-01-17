 Skip to main content
What's faster than a Corvette? A 'Vette with an electric motor

General Motors Co's new, hybrid electric sports car, the Corvette E-Ray

DETROIT - General Motors Co on Tuesday revealed a new, hybrid Corvette sports car that uses an electric motor and battery to amp up acceleration and go in the snow.

The Corvette E-Ray - a play on the Stingray name used for gasoline-powered versions of the sports car - was revealed on the 70th anniversary of the debut of the original Corvette. GM executives have said previously a gasoline-electric hybrid version of the automaker's supercar was coming.

General Motors Co's new, hybrid electric sports car, the Corvette E-Ray, is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters Jan. 15, 2023. 
