Members of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inspect the site of a train derailment of hazardous material in East Palestine

A general view as members of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inspect the site of a train derailment of hazardous material in East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday. 

 ALAN FREED/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration on Friday defended its response to the Feb. 3 derailment of a train loaded with toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, that caused a fire and sent a cloud of smoke over the town, saying it was sending more federal resources.

The derailment of the train, operated by Norfolk Southern , forced thousands of residents to evacuate while railroad crews drained and burned off chemicals. There were no reported fatalities or injuries, but residents have been demanding answers about potential health risks.