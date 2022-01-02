Near the end of 2020, American Airlines was threatening to furlough thousands more workers as it waited for government aid to cover payrolls.
In 2022, the Fort Worth-based carrier and its Dallas-based competitor, Southwest Airlines, are hoping for a tailwind in their bids to hire new workers as fast as they can.
American’s effort is so accelerated that it’s planning to run flight simulators day and night for new pilots.
American Airlines wants to hire 18,000 workers in 2022 and Southwest is looking to fill 8,000 jobs.
The two airlines, some of the biggest companies in North Texas, are a microcosm of the drastic shift the labor market has seen in the last year.
In October, Texas had 907,000 job openings, even as the state surpassed pre-pandemic total employment figures, according to federal labor data released in December.
But experts say with consumer demand high, there’s no sign that recent struggles to fill jobs will be alleviated anytime in 2022.
“We are seeing aspects of what is largely a long-term dynamic in the labor market,” said Jarrad Toussant, the Dallas Regional Chamber’s senior vice president of education and workforce development.
Nationwide, more than 11 million job openings have created a dramatic shift in power from employees to jobseekers, said Thomas Vick, regional director for staffing and recruitment company Robert Half.
The problem has hampered businesses, who are still struggling to find workers despite raising wages, increasing benefits and making jobs more flexible by allowing more people to work from home, Vick said.
Supply chain constraints have recently been tied to labor shortages in truckers. Airport restaurants are operating limited hours and dozens of businesses in North Texas are posting “closed” signs on doors because of a lack of workers.
That’s led to increasing turnover at businesses and a growing movement by employers to retain jolting workers with bonuses, pay raises and extra perks. After 2021′s “Great Resignation” trend, some are calling this new wave “The Great Reshuffle.”
“Everything we are seeing is that this is going to tighten up more,” Vick said.
At airlines, changes in the labor dynamic during the pandemic created struggles when travel conditions went bad. In October, both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines faced massive cancellations and delays – partly tied to staffing.
While weather also was a factor in both, each airline said they are struggling to get workers to pick up enough overtime shifts to avoid disasters. That led to each carrier offering increased overtime rates and “perfect attendance” bonuses of $1,000 or more for the holiday season.
Airlines also cut flights and scheduled more workers to make sure they didn’t run into staffing problems again during one of the industry’s busiest travel periods.
“It’s a matter of getting adjusted to this pandemic reality that we’re all dealing with,” Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told U.S. senators in December. “And we just need to make sure that we don’t over-schedule the airline relative to the people resources that we have.”