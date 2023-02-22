A coast-to-coast storm that has put more than 50 million Americans under winter storm watches, warnings or weather advisories is also causing havoc for travelers with flight cancellations and delays in key airport hubs like Denver, Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware reported midday Wednesday that there are more than 1,200 cancellations within, into or out of the United States. More than 1,600 flights were delayed. Those numbers are likely to increase as the storm moves east.