WOODSTOCK — While still tabulating the expense of hosting a visit by President Joe Biden in November, town officials are cheering the potential of $4.5 million in federal funding to re-deck the Route 175 Bridge over the Pemigewasset River.
On Nov. 15, Biden signed into law the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and the next day he was in Woodstock, standing on the grated, metal deck of what the local folks call “The Green Bridge” and touting the span’s repair as the first of many nationwide examples.
On Monday, Eileen P. Meaney, the chief communications officer at the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, wrote in an e-mail that the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act meant funding for the bridge, which is owned by the State of New Hampshire, “has been switched from state to federal funds” and that the timeline for the bridge repairs has been moved forward.
“The design is now being actively advanced so that this project, originally slated to be advertised for construction in late fiscal 2024, can be advertised as soon as the design is complete,” she said.
Informed of Meaney’s e-mail, Charyl Reardon, the chair of the Woodstock Board of Selectmen, replied “Excellent. That’s wonderful news.”
Reardon said the infrastructure law helps small towns like Woodstock, adding she was grateful that Biden, who she was introduced to and shook hands with, appeared here to promote it.
Asked whether she was surprised that it took from Biden’s Nov. 16 announcement to Monday’s e-mail from NHDOT to lay out how the infrastructure money might be spent in Woodstock, she said “No, I don’t think so.”
“That’s a lot of money to figure out how to use,” she said.
According to a Nov. 12 update provided by Meaney, the NHDOT said the 183-foot long Route 175 Bridge over the Pemi is 82 years old, which makes it “eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.”
But the bridge “is also rated as structurally deficient (SD) and has an overall ‘sufficiency’ rating of 23.2 percent — which is very poor,” the update said. It is No. 22 on the state’s “Red List” of deficient bridges and currently has a 20-ton weight limit.
The update warned that “any additional weight restrictions due to the structural weaknesses of the bridge would be very damaging to the community. The bridge currently serves about 60 commercial and logging trucks (10% trucks) each day and is of critical importance to a local propane company, as well as Woodstock’s wastewater treatment plant, and a sand-and-gravel company.”
The Woodstock Fire Station is located near the bridge, the update said, “and with an additional weight restriction, the fire department would need to make a 10-mile detour.”
The update said the rehabilitation of the bridge would consist of replacing the floor system and the ties; painting the steel arches; and widening the roadway from 24 to 28 feet.
The NHDOT estimated that the project would cost $950,000 in preliminary engineering and $3,585,034 to construct.
As to costs incurred by the town for Biden’s visit, Reardon said they appear to be minimal and are being finalized. She said several of the town’s firefighters will receive “call-out pay” for being on duty during the presidential visit, and several police officers may be eligible for overtime. A factor in keeping the costs low, she said, is that Biden came to Woodstock in the middle of a work day.
Reardon said the state’s prior repairs to the Route 175 Bridge had been “patchwork,” and she hopes that with federal funding, future repairs will be more permanent.