Mark Warner, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Triangle Credit Union, plans to retire in October after 28 years.
During his time at the Nashua-based credit union, Warner was instrumental in adding electronic services to the credit union and progressing Triangle’s capabilities and services, the company said in a news release.
During his tenure, the credit union grew from $70 million to $870 million in assets and from two locations to nine locations.
“Mark has been a pillar of the Triangle community for 28 years,” CEO Scott MacKnight said in a statement. “His support and dedication to the Credit Union and organizations like The Salvation Army of Greater Nashua and Nashua Community College have been tremendously impactful. “
Effective June 1, the functions and responsibilities of Warner’s role have been allocated across the existing leadership team.
Karen Wood, VP of finance/controller, was promoted to chief financial officer-senior vice president.
Jose Rivera Hernandez, VP of data services, was promoted to senior vice president of data services.
Sharon Kikutis, AVP of operations, was promoted to vice president of operations.
Lana Constantino, AVP of community outreach and sales, was promoted to VP of sales and community outreach.
Ryan Ruggiero, contact center manager, was promoted to AVP of the contact center.
Mayra Dominguez, accounting supervisor, was promoted to accounting manager.