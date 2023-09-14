YELLOW-BG

Yellow Corp. trucks are shown at a facility in Hayward, California, on Aug. 2.

 Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris

Just weeks before closing its doors and dismissing thousands of employees, Yellow doled out millions of dollars in bonuses to executives so they wouldn't leave the trucking firm during its chaotic unraveling, court papers show.

Yellow paid bonuses totaling about $4.6 million to eight current and two former executives in the weeks before the company went bankrupt with plans to liquidate, according to corporate disclosures in Delaware bankruptcy court. The figure is higher than it would have been had Yellow managed to avoid a sudden bankruptcy filing, according to a person familiar with the matter.