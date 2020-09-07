President Donald Trump Deliver Remarks Outside White House
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Labor Day and answers questions from the press at the North Portico of the White House in Washington on Monday.

WASHINGTON — With the election approaching, President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the idea of separating the U.S. and Chinese economies, also known as decoupling, suggesting the United States would not lose money if the world’s two biggest economies no longer did business.

“So when you mention the word decouple, it’s an interesting word,” Trump told a Labor Day news conference at the White House in which he vowed to bring jobs back to America from China.

Monday, September 07, 2020
Sunday, September 06, 2020