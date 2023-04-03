USA-TRUMP/

NEW YORK/PALM BEACH, Florida -- Former President Donald Trump landed in New York City Monday after flying from Florida on his private plane to face charges stemming from a probe into hush money paid to a porn star as his lawyers argued against allowing cameras in the courtroom.

With New York taking security precautions and the mayor telling any potential rabble-rousers to behave, Trump was due to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Tuesday and will likely be fingerprinted prior to appearing before a judge for an arraignment where he will plead not guilty.