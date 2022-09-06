FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Truth social network logo and display of former U.S. President Donald Trump

FILE PHOTO: The Truth social network logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a display of former U.S. President Donald Trump in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

 DADO RUVIC

The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former President Donald Trump's social media company failed on Tuesday to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal.

At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal in October to take TMTG public.