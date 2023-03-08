For years, Fox News executives and hosts cultivated a close relationship with Donald Trump. But after he lost the 2020 presidential election and turned his back on the network - inspiring many once-loyal viewers to do the same - the relationship curdled.

And the ensuing pressure caused tension, second-guessing and infighting within Fox on the scale of an "existential crisis," as one senior executive called it, a cache of internal communications released Tuesday as part of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit indicates.